'The Last of Us Part 1' will feature new permadeath and speedrun modes.

Naughty Dog has released a trailer for the remake of the 2013 game and has showcased improvements made from the original as well as a host of new features.

The remake will have a new permadeath mode where one slip-up can end a player's progress and cause the save file to delete. The game also includes a speedrun mode so players can track how quickly they are making progress.

Lead characters Joel and Ellie will have new unlockable costumes while the title will feature a new model viewer mode and an enhanced photo mode.

Naughty Dog has highlighted the importance of accessibility feature in the game - such as the full audio description narration.

Game director Matthew Gallant said: "Every single accessibility feature we offer, that’s a barrier removed for someone. We’ve really tried to push the frontier of accessibility in this game."

Naughty Dog has added several other improvements to aspects of the game. These include re-worked animations and better AI. The graphics have been improved and 3D sound mechanics have been included to give gamers a more immersive experience.

The developers confirmed earlier this month that the remake had gone gold - meaning the final product has been tested and is ready to be shipped to stores.

A tweet on Naughty Dog's official Twitter page read: "Thrilled to announce The Last of Us Part I has gone gold!

"Congratulations to the Dogs and our partners @PlayStation who contributed their passion and talent to the growing world of #TheLastofUs!"