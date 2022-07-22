Selena Gomez quietly ended a secret relationship.

The singer’s break up was exposed on Thursday (21.07.22) by her grandmother as Selena shot a TikTok make-up tutorial.

Rare Beauty founder Selena was applying lip liner when her gran was heard off-camera asking: “So, how did you end it with that guy?”

Selena, who turned 30 on Friday (22.07.22), winced and said: “Uh... I’ll tell you in a second.”

She then nervously laughed before ending the film.

Selena wrote over the clip: “I have no words.”

She had initially captioned the post: “Thanks, Nana” before swapping it to: “I mean... .”

Among the fans who flooded the comments section to ask for the identity of Selena’s mystery boyfriend, one said: “We all want to know.”

Another of her followers pleaded: “Selena you can’t leave us hanging like that.”

Selena didn’t respond to any requests to reveal anything about the man or their relationship.

Page Six said it asked her representatives for more information but they did not reply.

Selena opened up about her dating life in May while hosting Saturday Night Live, saying: “One reason I’m really excited to host SNL is because I’m single – and I’ve heard SNL is a great place to find romance.

“Since I don’t really want to try the dating apps, I just want to put it in the universe that I’m manifesting love. But at this point, I would take anyone.”

Selena dated Justin Bieber on and off during the 2010s, with their initial four-year relationship ending in 2014.

Their final breakup came in March 2018, months before Justin, 28, proposed to his 25-year-old now-wife Hailey Bieber.

Selena also dated singer The Weeknd, 32, for 10 months, but they split in October 2017, and she has been romantically linked to famous faces including Niall Horan, 28, and 29-year-old Nick Jonas.

She also sparked dating rumours with actor Chris Evans, 41, after they left hints on social media but neither ever admitted they were involved as a couple.