Kate Moss feels she’s finally being true to herself.

The supermodel, 48, has also urged people not to be frightened of what they love – from men and women to clothes.

She said: “Don’t be scared to love what you love. Whether it’s a man, woman, clothes. Whatever you love, you should be able to say you love it.

“Just be true to yourself.”

When then asked in an interview with the Evening Standard if she has always been true to herself, Kate replied: “No, but I am now. I’m now in charge of my career.

“I’m allowed to have an opinion. It used to be that I didn’t know what we were shooting until I turned up on set.

“Now I know exactly what I’m doing when I turn up on the day. I know who’s doing hair and make-up, who I’m working with.”

It comes as she joked about “loving coke” after being named as the new creative director of Diet Coke.

The mum-of-one, infamously pictured taking what appeared to be cocaine during a party in 2005, told the audience at the launch of the brand partnership she has “always loved coke”.

Diet Coke said she had been recruited as creative director for her “unique aesthetic and style”, and she has designed four new cans as part of the collaboration.

Kate said: “The campaign connected with me instantly as I am a firm believer that with confidence and passion, you can achieve your wildest dreams.

“I am thrilled to join the Diet Coke family – I love the past collaborations they’ve done with such incredible names in fashion.”

Kate was also back in the headlines in May when she was called as a witness in the Johnny Depp versus Amber Heard case, which saw a jury find the actor’s ex-wife liable for defamation.

She testified Johnny “never pushed me, kicked me, or threw me down any stairs”.