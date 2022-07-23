Claire Foy’s stalker has been ordered to stay away from her for five years.

Jason Penrose, 39, sent ‘The Crown’ actress, 38, an email claiming to be a director wanting her to star in his next film – before sending more than 1,000 explicit emails including one referring to Claire being raped.

Emails were also sent to the actress’ publicist and sister.

Claire, famed for playing a young Queen Elizabeth in the first two series of the popular Netflix show about the royal family, was terrorised by Penrose in November and December last year and he was hit with the order not to approach her on Friday. (22.07.22)

Penrose, who gave his address as Highgate Mental Health Centre, was escorted by NHS workers at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court in London where a full stalking protection order was granted.

Claire was also left terrified when American Penrose turned up at her home in December last year and repeatedly rang her doorbell.

She called the police who arrested her obsessed fan.

Claire was granted an interim Stalking Protection Order against him earlier this year, but Penrose persisted in sending her another letter and a parcel from mental hospital where he was being treated.

Prosecutor Ella Crine told Highbury Magistrate’s Court: “The position of the police is that they wanted an order in indefinite terms.

“They’ve now asked for an order for five years in order to seek agreement with the respondent and allow this matter to proceed. Obviously there are great concerns on behalf of the complainant, due to the nature of the communications.

“It has affected her daily life.”

Even though Penrose is currently detained at Highgate Mental Health Centre, it has caused concerns as it is located in the “exclusion area” of the Protection Order.