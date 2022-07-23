Kate Moss’ daughter is too “prudish” to wear her supermodel mum’s old outfits.

The supermodel said her girl Lila, 19, has started to take an interest in her wardrobre, but finds some of her outfits too risqué to try.

Kate said about her daughter, who she shares with 51-year-old ex-boyfriend Jefferson Hack, found her miniskirts “too short” and joked Lila was “prudish”.

The mum-of-one told British Vogue: “Lila's started to wear my things, and we have to be careful! But she wouldn't wear a miniskirt because it was too short, kids are so prudish these days!”

Kate added her daughter once said she would wear nipple covers under a sheer top, despite the model advising her and other young women not to bother.

She also shared her fear teenagers are now “scared” to express their true personalities.

Kate added about trying to persuade Lila to wear a short skirt: “(Lila said to me) but mum, nobody wears this!’

“And I said, ‘No one wore a ’30s dress and trainers when I was your age’.

“Never wear a pasty – that’s my advice to the younger generation.

“They’re all scared to be themselves and I think they should dress as they want.”

Kate signed Lila to her model agency aged 16 and she has quickly followed in her footsteps.

She has a long way to go to catch up with Kate, who has graced the Vogue cover on 43 occasions.

Lila said Kate tried to put her off following her career before signing her to the agency.

She added: “My mum always put me off. She was always like, ‘If you want to do it, you can, but I wouldn’t recommend it’.”

Kate, worth more than £50 million after becoming a 1990s icon after being spotted as a teenager, previously said: “I wouldn’t let my daughter do it that young. I was just thrown into an adult world. I was alone.”