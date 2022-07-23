Kelly Brook is set to marry her boyfriend Jeremy Parisi in a £500,000 Italian wedding.

The 42-year-old presenter and the 37-year-old model - who have been dating for seven years - have reportedly booked Villa Nota Pisani in central Italy for the star-studded wedding this month, which will be attended by Kylie Minogue.

A source told The Sun newspaper: "Kelly has thrown the kitchen sink at her wedding and it’s turning into quite an extravagant affair.

"She has booked the Villa Nota Pisani in central Italy for the ceremony and reception.

"It is a beautiful location and they fell in love with it as soon as they saw it.

"Kelly has invited all her friends and stars like Kylie are on the guestlist.

“The ceremony is going to be really romantic but Kelly wants to give her family and pals a real party afterwards.

“She has been in talks with a company to put on a funfair for everyone — and the drinks will be flowing all night

“Kelly knows Jeremy is her soulmate and this is going to be her only wedding so she’s going all out.

"This is Kelly’s dream wedding and everything she ever wanted is becoming a reality.”

Kelly previously asked Jeremy to marry her when they were on holiday in 2020, but he rejected her proposal.

She has said: "When we were in Antigua and the sun was setting and we were up at Shirley Heights I said to Jeremy, ‘Will you marry me?’ He said, ‘Be quiet, there are people around’.

"So I tried to propose but he said it was too busy and told me to be quiet! I’ve asked him, but it wasn’t private enough."

Kelly - who has dated rugby players Danny Cipriani, 34, and Thom Evans, 37 - has been engaged to actors Jason Statham, 54, and Billy Zane, 56, and she was due to marry 'Gladiators' star David McIntosh, 36.

But, last year, Kelly admitted getting married was no longer part of her plans as she worried it would limit her.

She said: "I’ve got a bucket list and I have to say a wedding is not on it. I feel like marriage and children are not things I’ve wanted. I like travelling and being with my partner, I like animals, working and being independent, and I like my freedom. I like being spontaneous!

"There are so many things I love, I think marriage and children would stop me doing them. I try to imagine how it would be, and when you have children it’s a huge commitment. It’s very hard to change your ways when you get to your forties and I don’t think it’s for everyone. I’m not saying never, it’s just not on my radar. I think about it every now and again, then I quickly forget about it."