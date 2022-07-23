Robbie Williams is launching a skincare line.

The 48-year-old singer is branching out into the beauty industry and is set to launch a new range called Hopeium.

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "Robbie is open to everything and anything — and Hopeium is his brainchild.

"It means having an irrational sense of optimism, which is very Robbie.

"He has trademarked the name in the UK and US and it covers a range of skincare products, including cleansers, serums and moisturisers. There are scents included as well.

“Robbie has always had a ‘reach for the sky’ mentality and he is willing to give everything and anything a go.

"He likes being busy and this new project is something he can really get his teeth into."

Robbie is currently working on a new album, which is due out in September, but admitted working out how to combine a tour with raising his four children with wife Ayda Field, has been a struggle.

He recently said: "There is a tour planned but I am trying to figure out how to go on tour and be a dad.

"I was watching an interview with an actor and he said he didn’t see his kids grow up.

"Coming out of COVID — where I spent two and a half years with them and now I am going to do my job again — it’s like a Rubik’s Cube that brings up new things you have to figure out."