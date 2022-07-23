Nope star Keke Palmer believes in aliens

© BANG Media International

Tags

‘Nope’ star Keke Palmer is convinced there is definitely intelligent life out there in other parts of the universe.

The 28-year-old actress stars in Jordan Peele’s new sci-fi horror movie which follows the residents of a small town who witness an abnormal event and attempt to capture footage of a UFO - and Keke is adamant she believes in aliens in real life too.

Asked by SFX magazine if she genuinely believes there “something out there?," she replied: “One thousand per cent. Is that a real question, sir? One thousand per cent I think there’s something out there. Absolutely without a doubt.”

However, Keke’s co-star Daniel Kaluuya - who previously appeared in Jordan's horror ‘Get Out’ - isn’t so sure.

When asked the same question, he answered: “I don’t know. Statistically it would make sense - I don’t think we’re the only lifeforms in this universe. There’s a lot of planets and a lot of stars. So when I look at it statistically and I get away from the human being God complex I would think that there would be more people. There must be other things.”

Keke went on to add of ‘Nope’: “Jordan’s films are like art pieces ..

you’re going to see something totally different than I’m going to see.

And that’s what makes it work. We’re in the Peel-ian areas where his work doesn’t have to mean one thing to everybody and that’s what makes it fantastic.”

‘Nope’ is scheduled for release on July 22.

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.

Recommend