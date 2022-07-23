Discord voice chat is coming to Xbox, Microsoft has announced.

In a post on Xbox Wire, Microsoft revealed the feature would roll out to select Xbox Insiders first and expand to more “in the coming weeks” before being made “available soon for everyone”.

Discord on Xbox will allow users to “hat with anyone on Discord via voice channels or group calls directly from your console making it easy to connect with friends across mobile, Xbox, and PC.”

While playing games, players will be able to see who is in the call and speaking, as well as be able to adjust the sound, and switch between Discord Voice and Xbox game chat.

Detailing how select users can try out the new feature, Microsoft shared: “To get started, open the guide by pressing the Xbox button on your console, then go to Parties chats and click Try Discord Voice on Xbox. You’ll see an option to scan a QR code. The QR code will take you to the Discord and Xbox apps to connect and set up a two-way link between your Discord account and Xbox.

“Once your Discord account is linked to Xbox, you can hop in a channel you’d like to talk in using Discord just as you normally would. On the Discord mobile app, you’ll see a new option to Join on Xbox.”

Microsoft revealed that at the moment, users will need the Xbox app to transfer voice chat from their Discord account to their Xbox.