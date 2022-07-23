Jillian Michaels and DeShanna Marie have tied the knot.

The 48-year-old 'Biggest Loser' star and the 37-year-old fashion designer recently eloped to Namibia, after first getting married on July 11 at a Miami courthouse, according to PEOPLE.

Jillian wrote on Instagram: "Just married @deshannamarie Michaels - it's an honor and an adventure saying I do to you.

"Finding you... my person... and eloping in Africa together has been one of the most magical and transformative chapters of my life.

"A special thank you to Susan Neva at @alluringafrica , the team at @wearewilderness and the Himba people for helping us commemorate our union in style. We will treasure these experiences for the rest of our lives.

"On to Venice 2023 for a celebration with family and friends (sic)."

The pair - who have been together since 2018 - are planning to have their official wedding celebration on June 23, 2023, in Venice, Italy.

Jillian proposed to DeShanna in November 2021 and said at the time: "DeShanna is 'all the things' — beautiful, smart, funny, creative, quirky, passionate ... I could run down the list of adjectives. Those characteristics obviously attract you to someone. But it's the quality of their character that makes you think 'Thank God for this person laying next to me' every night when you fall asleep.

"It's easy to stay together when everything is going great, but when real life sets in and things get messy, challenging, scary, and even downright ugly — that's when the truth reveals itself. And this woman has revealed herself to be strong beyond measure, wise beyond her years, and loving beyond my wildest dreams. I am so grateful to officially call her mine."

Jillian was previously engaged to Heidi Rhoades, but they ended their relationship in 2018 after a nine-year romance.

The former couple have children Lukensia, 12, and Phoenix, 10, together.