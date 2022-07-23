Kevin Bacon was surprised the network that paid for a pilot of a TV spin-off of 'Tremors' didn't take it to series.

The 64-year-old actor starred alongside the late Fred West as handymen Valentine and Earl, respectively, in the 1990 cult classic.

And there was set to be a series, and even though Syfy decided not to take it to air, the 'Footloose' star is still hopeful it will make it to screens one day.

Speaking on 'The Jess Cagle Show with Julia Cunningham', the Hollywood star said: "We went and did a pilot, in my opinion, it was an awesome pilot.

"To my surprise and I'm still not quite sure why, the network that paid for the pilot didn't want to take it to series, so that was it, it was over.

"You know, someone just asked me the other day if there is still a possibility, of course, you always say never say never, but for the time being, it just died..."

Kevin expressed his desire to make a sequel to the film just last year.

He admitted: “It was one film of mine that I wanted to revisit that character. I don’t look back at all."

Sadly, Fred passed away on May 8, and Kevin had fond memories of working with the acting legend.

Upon hearing the news of his death, Kevin tweeted: “So sad to hear about Fred Ward. When it came to battling underground worms, I couldn’t have asked for a better partner.

“I will always remember chatting about his love of Django Reinhardt and jazz guitar during our long, hot days in the high desert. Rest In Peace, Fred.”