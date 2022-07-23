Jo Koy "still loves" Chelsea Handler.

The 51-year-old star had been dating fellow comedian Chelsea Hander, 47, since October 2021 but the pair called it quits on Monday (18.07.22) and now Jo has insisted that they are still "great friends."

He said: "Everything’s good. We’re taking a break. We’re great friends, we’ve always been great friends. The love is still there. Yeah [we're still in touch]… but all love. That’s all."

The 'Chelsea Does' co-stars had known each other for some 20 years before they struck up a relationship and Jo explained that the issue of who instigated the split a "private matter" and that he is just going to concentrate on his work following the breakup.

Asked who decided on the split, he said: "That's a private matter. I'm just going to concentrate on this movie thing ['Easter Sunday'] right now. I'm not entertaining the idea of jumping back into the dating pool."

His comments come just days after Chelsea revealed she was feeling "optimistic for the future" following the split and still believes that the right person will come along.

Without giving a reason for the split, she said: ""I'm okay. I feel, you know, optimistic about the future now. I've

changed so much and my love was so big that it just blew me open. And as painful as the ending of something like that is, I'm so well-versed in therapy and understanding that every door shutting is a new beginning and I do believe it. I still believe that my person is coming, whether that is Jo Koy at a certain time or if it's not, I accept that. I love him and he's in his own path."