Selena Gomez celebrated her 30th birthday with Taylor Swift.

The 'Lose You To Love Me' singer reached the milestone on Friday (22.07.22) and took to social media to post a snap of herself partying with friend and fellow pop star Taylor, 32.

Alongside a picture of the pair embracing while Taylor made a '30' sign with her hands, Selena wrote on Instagram: "30, nerdy and worthy."

The former Disney Channel star and the 'All Too Well' hitmaker were said to be marking the occasion with a trip to an "elegant restaurant" in the Santa Monica area of California.

A source told JustJared: "Selena and Taylor looked so cute together celebrating. They were eating at the this really beautiful rustic elegant restaurant in Topanga called Inn of the Seventh Ray."

Meanwhile, the 'Only Murders in the Building' actress - who is currently single but previously dated the likes of Justin Bieber and the Weeknd - previously admitted that she was "happy" in the runup to her 30th birthday and joked that because all of her friends from her native Texas are now married with children, she would have to throw her own party.

She said: "I am happy getting older. I find that my toleration for any sort of discomfort, usually disrespect or whatever, even just unnecessary stuff — I feel so glad that it’s not taking over me anymore. My emotions are mine and I am allowed to feel them however I want to feel them. But I am having a party because I was like, ‘You know what? All my friends back home are married with kids, so I’m just gonna throw my own party!"