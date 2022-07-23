Jack Wagner has thanked fans for their "love and kindness" after losing his son Harrison.

The 62-year-old actor's son was found dead in a parking lot in Los Angeles at the age of 27 back in June after struggling with addiction and the 'General Hosptial' star took to social media on Friday (23.07.22) to speak out for the first time following the tragedy.

Speaking in a video posted to Instagram, Jack said: "Thank you all so much for the love and kindness that you’ve sent. I can’t tell you how much it’s meant to me."

In the video, Jack - who is also father to 31-year-old Peter with wife and former co-star Kristina as well as daughter Kerry, 34, from a previous relationship- was getting ready to board a flight to Vancouver to shoot the upcoming season of 'When Calls the Heart' and teased fans that he will be sharing some behind-the-scenes footage from the set of the drama series.

He added: "About to go to Vancouver for season 10 of 'When Calls the Heart' so I'm really excited and grateful for that, so thank you also for that. I'll be sharing some behind-the-scenes footage this year. Hopefully, it will make you laugh and we can enjoy it together. Again thank you so much for the love and support you’ve sent me,…huge…sending it right back to you, so we’ll be in touch."

Shortly after Harrison's death, Jack and Kristina set up a scholarship fund in their son's name.

A statement posted on the fund's website reads: "The Harrison Wagner Scholarship Fund was created by Jack Wagner and Kristina Wagner in honour of their son Harrison Wagner. Harrison was a bright, exuberant young man whose smile lit up any room he was in. He has left behind many men and family members who loved him deeply.

“We are heartbroken that he ultimately lost his battle with addiction and we hope that Harrison’s memory will live on through this scholarship and will help other young men get help for their addiction that would not otherwise be able to afford it."