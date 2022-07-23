Chuck Lorre has filed for divorce from Arielle Lorre.

The 69-year-old TV producer - who is known for having created the long-running sitcom 'The Big Bang Theory' alongside Bill Prady - has been married to 'The Blonde Files' host Arielle, 36, since 2018 but the pair have now decided to go their separate ways.

In a joint statement to Variety, the pair said: "It is with mutual consideration and respect that we have decided to separate. Our plan is to move forward in different directions but with great love, admiration, and gratitude for the time we shared. We ask that you respect our privacy during this difficult time. Thank you for your support,"

According to legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Chuck - who also created 'Two and a Half Men' and has been nicknamed The King of Sitcoms - cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split and the outlet went on to claim that the pair already have a prenuptial agreement in place.

Prior to his marriage to Arielle, Chuck was initially married to Paula Smith from 1979 until 1992 and has daughter Nicole and son Asa with her and was also married to actress Karen Witter between 2001 and 2010.

News of the split comes just over a year after Chuck told Arielle that she was a "warm" person who was a "source of joy" to him.

Speaking on Arielle's podcast, he said: "I like your relentless ambition. I thought you were dazzling [when we first met] and a source of joy. You struck me as a warm and joyful person, and that was very attractive. That, and you wore something off-the-shoulder and your shoulder killed me! It was a one-two punch of joyfulness, sweetness, warmth, and the shoulder."