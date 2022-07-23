Martha Stewart's peacocks have been killed by coyotes.

The 80-year-old businesswoman owns a muster of the majestic peafowls and took to social media on Saturday (23.07.22) to express her shock that six of them had been "devoured" by the canines in broad daylight on her farm in New York.

Alongside a video of a peacock named BlueBoy, she wrote: "RIP beautiful BlueBoy. The coyotes came in broad daylight and devoured him and five others including the magnificent White Boy any solutions for getting rid of six large and aggressive coyotes who have expensive tastes when it comes to poultry??"

In the video, BlueBoy can be seen displaying his feathers while the Marvin Gaye song 'Let's Get It On' plays in the background and the former 'Martha Stewart Living' star explained that she and her mystery boyfriend are no longer allowing the birds out of the yard and plan to enclose the top of yard with fencing.

She added: "We are no longer allowing the peafowl out of their yard, we are enclosing the top of their large yard with wire fencing, etc"(sic)

Back in 2021, Martha explained that she had 17 of the "social" creatures and told how they were enjoying their new-found freedom.

She wrote on The Martha Blog: "Here at my Bedford, New York farm, the peafowl are loving their newfound freedom.

Peafowl are very social birds - they usually travel in groups, enjoy exploring, and often play together, especially under the sunlight. They are also very loyal and tend to stay where they are well-fed and well-protected at night. I now have 17 of these magnificent birds. They live in a very safe and comfortable pen near my stable, where they get lots of attention from visiting friends. Recently, I started letting them out of their pen for a few hours during the day to roam and explore the property. And then just before sundown, they are led back to their coop for the night."