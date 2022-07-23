Kid Cudi stormed off stage after being hit in the face with a bottle.

The 38-year-old rap star - whose real name is Scott Ramon Seguro Mescudi - was performing at the Rolling Loud Miami festival in Florida on Friday (22.07.22) night and reportedly cut his set short after audience members repeatedly threw bottles at him.

According to PEOPLE, he told the crowds: "Yo, I will walk off this stage if y'all throw one more f****** thing up here. I will leave right now. You are ruining [it] for everybody. If I get hit with one more f****** thing, if I see one more f****** thing on this f****** stage I'm leaving. Don't f***with me!"

The 'Pursuit of Happiness' hitmaker had been selected to perform at the festival in place of Kanye West - who had to drop out due to "unforeseen circumstances" - and one Twitter user claimed that the crowd had been chanting the name of the 'Stronger' rapper as Kid Cudi left the stage.

They tweeted: "I feel bad for him, he didn't deserve that. [Also], The crowd was chanting "Kanye" as Cudi was leaving... cmon man."

The incident comes just two months after Kid Cudi revealed that he was "not cool" with his fellow rap star Kanye and - even though the pair had recently teamed up on a track together for Pusha T - and vowed that the two will never collaborate again.

He said: "Hey! So I know some of you heard about the song I got w Pusha. I did this song a year ago when I was still cool w Kanye. I am not cool w that man. He's not my friend and I only cleared the song for Pusha

cuz thats my guy. This is the last song u will hear me on w Kanye -Scott. (sic)"