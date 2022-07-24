Instagram has unveiled a searchable and dynamic map.

The Meta-owned photo sharing platform has updated its map experience to let users explore popular nearby tagged locations, as well as filtering locations by categories such as cafes, restaurants and beauty salons.

In an Instagram Story this week, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said: "We’re introducing a new searchable map on IG today.

“You can now discover popular local businesses near you and filter by category.”

To make use of the new feature, users can tap location tags in posts on both your Feed or Stories, or use the Explore page to search for the name of a place, city or neighbourhood.

Meanwhile, Hashtag search is also available for local hashtags.

Locations can be saved and revisited, as well as shared via direct messages to friends or groups.

Plus, public profiles can use location tags and stickers in your posts so that it will show up on the map for others to discover your content.

The launch comes after Google’s Senior Vice President Prabhakar Raghavan admitted younger users have started to use apps like TikTok and Instagram for discovery rather than Google Search or Maps.

He explained: "In our studies, something like almost 40% of young people, when they’re looking for a place for lunch, they don’t go to Google Maps or Search. They go to TikTok or Instagram.”