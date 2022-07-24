Ozzy Osbourne is enduring a "slow climb back" to health.

The 73-year-old rocker - who was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in January 2020 - underwent major surgery last month but he's now back on his feet and was happy to meet fans at his first ever appearance at Comic-Con in San Diego over the weekend.

He told 'Entertainment Tonight': "It's great, it's great. I like to see people, you know. That's been the hardest thing of the past three years, because I've been trying to recover from my surgery. I'm getting there. It's a slow climb back, you know?"

Ozzy underwent an undisclosed major procedure a few weeks ago and previously told fans he was "recuperating comfortably".

In an update shared on social media days after the operation, Ozzy said: “I am now home from the hospital recuperating comfortably.

“I am definitely feeling the love and support from all my fans and send everyone a big thank you for their thoughts, prayers, and well wishes during my recovery.”

The 'Dreamer' hitmaker's wife Sharon, 69, had previously explained that her spouse was heading in for "a very major operation".

Without specifying the procedure or the nature of it, Sharon had said: "[Ozzy] has a very major operation on Monday, and I have to be there.

“It’s really going to determine the rest of his life."

Ozzy previously suffered a nasty fall and dislodged metal rods placed in his spine following a quad-bike accident in 2003.

In April, Piers Morgan asked pal Sharon on 'Piers Morgan Uncensored' on TalkTV: "How is Ozzy, my great man?

"He is just one of my favourite people in the world. Been through the health wars a bit, how’s he doing?"

And Sharon said Ozzy is keen to move back to England after his latest surgery.

She replied: "He’s doing okay, he sends you his love. He’s got one more operation left to do and then he’s dying to come back home."

Sharon recently admitted she now has to care for Ozzy "a lot" because of his health issues.

She said: “It’s very difficult, because the combination of the Parkinson’s and his accident, you go, well, which one is this? Why’s this happening? Why’s that happening?”