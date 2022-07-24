Facebook launches new Feeds tabs

Facebook is introducing new Home and Feeds tabs to give users more control.

The social media site - which is owned by Meta - has confirmed updates for its iOS and Android apps, with a new tab appearing at the top of the platform to let users filter for friends, Pages, or other options.

In a post on the site, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said: "One of the most requested features for Facebook is to make sure people don't miss friends' posts.

"So today we're launching a Feeds tab where you can see posts from your friends, groups, Pages and more separately in chronological order.

"The app will still open to a personalized feed on the Home tab, where our discovery engine will recommend the content we think you'll care most about.

"But the Feeds tab will give you a way to customize and control your experience further. (sic)"

The Feeds tab was set to start showing up as a tab on some users' shortcut bar as early as Thursday (21.07.22), while it's expected to be rolled out globally over the next week.

