Simon Pegg always feels a “sense of wonder” when he starts a new job.

The 52-year-old actor hopes he is never left feeling “jaded” by his work and he’s grateful to have been able to fulfill a “whole bunch” of his dreams over the years.

He said: “I’ve fulfilled a whole bunch of my childhood dreams, like being in 'Star Wars' and working with Rik Mayall and Adrian Edmondson, who formed such an important part of my comedy education. I want to keep appreciating things in a fanboy sense, I never want to feel jaded.

“People might think I can just walk onto the set of a big movie and hold my own and not look like a convention goer who’s lost his way. But I allow myself to feel that sense of wonder because it’s important.”

The '‘Mission: Impossible – Fallout’ star then went on to reveal that he and frequent collaborator Nick Frost fulfilled a childhood dream when they met Hollywood director Steven Spielberg ahead of his when they landed roles in his 2011 adventure movie ‘The Adventures of Tintin’.

He told The Big Issue: “I got this call saying: ‘Steven’s down in the studio, do you want to go and say hello?’ I walked into this room and there he was in his baseball cap like he always has on all those behind-the-scenes documentaries.

“I had this chat with him and he was absolutely lovely, everything I’d hoped he would be. Then, when I left the studio, I sat on the hood of my car and just breathed.

“After I’d calmed myself I phoned my stepdad because I remembered when I was 10, I went to see him when he was working in Debenhams, and he said: "We can do one of two things tonight. We can either go to the fair, or we can go and see this new film the guy who made ‘Jaws’ has made with Harrison Ford called ‘Raiders of the Lost Ark’.’"

“I wanted to please him because we didn’t have a particularly consistent relationship at that time.

“So when I met Steven and it was apparent that he wanted to work with me, my stepdad was the person I called to say, Guess where the f*** I am?’ That was a real moment.”