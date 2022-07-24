Britney Spears loved getting to meet Taron Egerton.

The 40-year-old pop star - who tied the knot with actor Sam Asghari, 28, back in June 2022 - could be seen embracing 'The Kingsman' star Taron, 32, as her husband filmed and branded him as the "coolest guy ever" on her social media.

Alongside a video clip of herself hugging Taron, she wrote on Instagram: "Coolest guy ever !!! Such a freaking fan… I was so stupid!!"(sic)

In another clip, without disclosing their location or reason for their meeting, Sam could be heard jokingly interjecting their interaction and warning Taron that he "had better" get off his wife.

With a laugh, he said: "You’ve gotta get your hands off my wife!"

Despite being a big fan of Taron, the '...Baby One More Time' hitmaker recently admitted that she would "rather hang out with homeless people" than celebrities, even though her wedding was attended by fellow superstars such as Madonna and Selena Gomez.

She shared a picture with the words "God is not nice" and captioned the post: "Does that mean the devil is EXTREMELY HOT

AND NICE ??? I’d rather hang out with homeless people than the people in Hollywood … JUST SAYING !!!! (sic)."

In another post, the '...Baby One More Time' hitmaker - who regained control of her multimillion-dollar fortune and various aspects of her life when a conservatorship governed by her family was terminated in 2021 - - explained that she had been "reflecting" on her life and is speaking out now because she "likes to be heard."

She said: "I am grateful for today in finding my body … again reflecting and CLEARING and CLARITY this week !!! It’s good to reflect on where you have been before you know where you’re going !!! So s*** … I’ve done a lot so I have a lot of reflecting to do !!! I speak because I like to be heard … even if only one person hears me, that’s fine !!! As long as I feel heard … so whoever is reading this, hi and thanks for listening."