Melanie Rauscher has died at the age of 35.

The reality star - who was known for having been a long-running contestant on the Discovery survival series 'Naked and Afraid' - was found dead last Sunday (17.07.22) in the guest room of a house in Arizona, local police have now confirmed.

Corey Kasun, a rep for the Prescott Police Department, told TMZ: "Melanie was dog sitting at a residence in Prescott, AZ while the homeowners were away on vacation. The homeowners returned on the afternoon of July 17 and found Melanie deceased on the bed in the guest room. Several cans of compressed air were found near her body."

While it is unclear whether the cans of compressed air - which are typically used to clean dust from computer keyboards - played a part in her death, the outlet went on to claim that the Yavapai County Medical Examiner will determine Melanie's cause of death in due course.

According to the report, no note was found at the scene and authorities have said that there were no obvious signs of foul play.

An obituary for the tragic reality star - who is survived by parents, three sisters, a niece and a nephew - read: "She was an avid outdoor enthusiast who loved nature and all creatures big and small. Melanie loved camping hiking and finding adventure wherever she could. Melanie also had a passion for challenging herself. Mel was a passionate athlete and deeply involved in local adult leagues. She was a diehard Eagles fan. She was a natural comedian, and her wit was unmatched. Melanie's boisterous laugh will echo in the hearts and minds of her loved ones forever."

Following the news of her death, Melanie's former cast mate Jeremy McCaa changed his profile picture on Facebook and noted that he was "broken" by the sudden death of the 'Queen of the Swamp.'