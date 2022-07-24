Girls Aloud have reunited for the first time in nine years in memory of Sarah Harding.

The BRIT award-winning girl group made their first public appearance since the death of bandmate Sarah - who died of cancer back in 2021 at the age of 39 - at the Race For Life for Sarah charity event in London on Sunday (24.07.22), with members Nicola Roberts, Cheryl, and Nadine Coyle posing for pictures before they completed a 5km circuit for Cancer Research.

Alongside a snap of the girls, Cheryl wrote on Instagram: "I had such a gorgeous day seeing and catching up with you all. You made it easier and much better. Sarah would be so happy! Thank you from the bottom of my heart for coming together to try and fight this! I love you."

Fellow member Kimberley Walsh also took part in the fundraiser but was unable to attend in person so completed the challenge remotely and appeared via video link on Nicola's phone as they started the race by sounding air horns.

The appearance comes after it was announced that 'The Promise' hitmakers - who shot to fame as the winners of ITV talent competition 'Popstars: The Rivals' back in 2002 and last performed together on their 'Ten: The Hits Tour' back in 2013 - are to reunite for one night only as part of a fundraising event in Sarah's memory.

Back in April, Nadine said: "We’re planning a night for an event to raise money in honour of Sarah. She's very much in the forefront of our

minds. "We want to raise money for a piece of medical equipment that helps diagnose cancer earlier so people can be treated. We definitely want to do something to help others."