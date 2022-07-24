'Dancing With the Stars' pro Jenna Johnson always takes her wedding ring off to dance.

The 28-year-old dancer - who has served as a professional on the reality ballroom competition since 2016 - has been married to co-star Valentin Chmerkovskiy, 36, since 2019 and is expecting her first child with him but revealed that she would "never" dance while wearing her wedding ring because of a previous incident that left her "sobbing" for hours.

She said: "I never dance with my wedding ring on. I had a bad experience once — I won’t say which season — [when] my partner and I were rehearsing and my [wedding] band snapped in half. I sobbed for like, two hours, so now we don’t ever dance with it on. This is actually the box that Val proposed to me with. So, I still have it and I’ll put it in there."

Meanwhile, the 'So You Think You Can Dance?' alum finished as runner-up with JoJo Siwa on the last season of 'Dancing with the Stars' and revealed that the former Nickelodeon star would often present her with gifts from luxury designer Gucci as they progressed through the competition.

Speaking on an episode of UsWeekly's 'What's in My Bag?' web series, she said: "I got spoiled rotten last season with JoJo as my partner because … it became a thing that every show day, she would gift me something from Gucci. So this [bag] is a Gucci duffel, but obviously, she had to JoJo-ify it so she had it custom painted [with] rainbows everywhere."