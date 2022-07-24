John Cleese has "never" been able to understand money.

The 82-year-old actor - who is best known for being part Monty Python and for his role as Basil Fawlty in classic BBC sitcom 'Fawlty Towers' - is thought to have a net worth of £6.3m but admitted that his lack of interest in money has "cost him a lot."

He said: "I never understand money and I don’t find it very interesting, which is a real disadvantage in the world that we live in. I advise anybody who is a bit vague about it to become less vague because it has cost me a lot."

The 'Harry Potter' star is currently married to Jennifer Wade, 49 but was previosuly married to 'Fawlty Towers' co-star Connie Booth, well as late model actress Barbara Trentham – who died in 2013 aged 68 – and author Alyce Eichelberger and has reportedly spent £25 million on divorces over the years.

The screen legend went on to describe his financial affairs as "disastrous" and implied that he hasn't earned as much from his career as fans may think.

Speaking on the 'ShowTALK' podcast, he added: "I never knew how much money I had. I remember in America someone asked me where my investments were and I said, ‘I have no idea at all.’ I have just relied on people and in one or two cases that has been very good, but in one or two others, it has been disastrous People say, ‘Oh, you were in James Bond.’ Yes, I did four days filming in four years, that was my contribution!'"