Jonathan Van Ness has fixed his "broken heart" with a new dog.

The 35-year-old reality star - who has been married to journalist Mark Peacock since 2020 - was "devastated" when he had to rehome his pup Pablo but took to Instagram to reveal that he and his husband now have a new canine companion called Rose.

Alongside a picture of himself cuddling the new dog, he wrote: "Pupdate for y’all. Meet Mark and my newest addition Rose! My heart has been heavy since as you maybe or maybe not have guessed we had to rehome our Pablo earlier this year. We love him so much but with his temperament and my traveling and being around so many people made Pablo miserable. Luckily we have great friends who have taken Pablo and he is so so happy and thriving. But then there was my broken heart. I was so determined to make Pablo safe and happy at our home but I had to do what was best for him. But, I was literally devastated." (sic)

The 'Queer Eye' star went on to add that he called the local rescue centre on the off-chance that they would have a suitable dog for him and was delighted to find out that they did, before urging his 5.7 million followers to help the Safe in Austin shelter in any way they could

He added: "I called @safeinaustinrescue and asked Jamie if she had any pups who needed a home and she said yes [heart emoji] Remember Safe in Austin isn’t an adoption shelter, but rather a therapeutic shelter for animals and therapy place for people. Who also currently need donations and volunteers with an influx of abandoned pups."(sic)