Tamara Ecclestone has offered a £6 million reward to get her stolen jewels back.

The 38-year-old model - who is the daughter of Formula One tycoon Bernie Ecclestone - was targeted in a £26 million heist back in 2019 and feels she has waited "long enough" to get her goods back by "conventional means."

She wrote on Instagram: "I would happily put up 25% of the value of anything that police are able to recover. I have waited long enough to get my stolen possessions back by conventional means.

"So now I am going to do what I wanted to do right from the beginning and go Mel Gibson-style from the movie 'Ransom'. If you are the source, you get the reward. It is that simple. With the total value of the burglary being £26m - that's a reward of up to £6m for anyone that can help me get back what is rightfully mine."

The thieves are also said to have targeted the home of football star Frank Lampard property owned by deceased Leicester City owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha and while three of them were put behind bars back in November 2021, suspected ringleader Daniel Vukovic - who is also known to authorities under 17 different identities - remains at large.

The former reality star - who was on holiday Lapland with her husband Jay Rutland and their daughter Sophia, eight, when their Kensingston mansion was burgled - explained that her daughter is traumatised by the incident and offered a separate reward for anyone "who can deliver Daniel Vukovic to the police in London."

She added: "Tamara still asks if the burglars are coming back and won't sleep alone. I will happily pay a £250,000 reward for anyone who "can deliver Daniel Vukovic to the police in London. This man thinks he can ride off into the sunset with all the spoils from robbing my family and I. Not so fast. Not only one of the men that invaded my home on 13 December 2019, but also the mastermind of the entire burglary and the only one yet to be apprehended."