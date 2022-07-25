Alicia Vikander has opened up about the pain she went through after suffering a miscarriage.

The 33-year-old actress has a son with her husband Michael Fassbender who was born in 2021, but Alicia has now shared her pain over her struggle to become a mother - admitting it was a long journey for the couple.

She told The Times: "We have a child now, but it took us time."

Alicia stars in new Sky Atlantic TV show 'Irma Vep' playing a pop star who is forced to go back on stage shortly after suffering a miscarriage - and the actress says addressing such painful issues on screen helps her deal with her own grief.

She also compared her experiences to her 2016 movie 'The Light Between Oceans' in which she starred opposite Michael playing a childless couple who adopt a baby girl who is lost at sea.

Alicia added: "(The miscarriage) was so extreme, painful to go through and, of course, it made me recall making that film [The Light Between Oceans]. That film has another meaning now."

The 'Ex Machina' star added: "Sometimes you go through things that are tough in life and if you have an office job you can step away for a bit. But there are times that myself or colleagues have been through something and, well, I can’t understand how they went on to the red carpet afterwards. To be met by people asking, ‘How are you doing?’ Given what they had just been through? Most people would not be able to step out of their house."

She previously discussed her fertility battle in a candid interview with Harper’s Bazaar UK, telling the magazine: "I tried to get pregnant for a while. So I had tough times during lockdown. I struggled for a while.

"For a while I didn’t think that I could get pregnant ... "

She added she decided to talk about her issues to help other women going through similar experiences.

Alicia went on: "I kind of stopped and thought, ‘Am I going to talk about this?’ But I think it’s universal and so many women go through similar things. And it’s tough."