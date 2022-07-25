Heather Rae Young and Tarek El Moussa are having a baby boy.

The 34-year-old reality star is expecting her first baby with real estate investor Tarek ,40,- who she has been married to since October 2021 - and took to social media on Sunday (24.07.22) to show fans that she had thrown a gender reveal party for friends and family.

Alongside the clip, Heather wrote: "Baby boy El Moussa [blue heart emoji]"

In the video, the couple set off a blue confetti cannon at the garden party and kissed upon making the announcement.

Tarek - who already has Taylor, 11, and Brayden, six with ex-wife and 'Flip or Flop' co-host Christina Haack - yelled: "It's a boy!"

News of the baby's sex comes just weeks after the TV host took to social media to reveal that he and the 'Selling Sunset' star were expecting their first child together.

Alongside a photo of himself kissing Heather's baby bump, he wrote on Instagram: "Surprise!!! Baby El Moussa coming early 2023!!"(sic)

The couple had started IVF treatment when they discovered Heather was pregnant, with the former Playboy model explaining that while the natural pregnancy came as a shock, it was "meant to be" because she had "no stress" in her life.

She said: "We just weren't expecting this. We had just gone through IVF. We had embryos on ice. We had a plan. I think when you least expect it and there's no stress in your life, the world just brought us what was meant to be. I'm so excited that it happened like this."