Audrina Patridge felt "humiliated" by Justin Timberlake's "rude" snub at the 2007 MTV Video Music Awards.

'The Hills' star was asked to present the Male Artist of the Year prize alongside her castmates Lauren Conrad and Whitney Port and they were left "devastated" when winner Justin seemingly refused to accept the Moonman statuette from the women.

In a passage from her new book 'Choices: To the Hills and Back Again', obtained by New York Post column Page Six, she wrote: "Lauren and Whitney were beyond excited when Justin Timberlake won, because they were superfans. His wasn’t my kind of music, so I couldn’t have cared less, but I was excited for them.

"And then Justin wouldn’t even come up to us and accept the award in front of a packed house! Chris Brown (sic) came up onstage with him, took the award from us himself, and then presented it to Justin as we backed off to the side."

The stars were on stage with Timbaland, who took the award from the trio and handed it to Justin before the 'SexyBack' singer then launched into a passionate plea to MTV bosses to show more music videos instead of reality shows like 'The Hills'.

According to Page Six, Audrina said she was "annoyed" by Justin's "rude, diva behaviour".

She added: "As if that wasn’t bad enough, Justin took centre stage and said to the crowd: ‘MTV, play more damn videos. We don’t want to see ;The Simpsons' or reality television.'"

According to the publication, she called it a "personal attack," adding: "Lauren’s jaw dropped. We were humiliated."

Lauren previously spoke about the incident in 2014, telling Us Weekly: "We were so excited, and he wouldn’t even take the award from us. Then he went up to the microphone and insulted reality television on MTV. We were standing up there smiling, and I felt so stupid."