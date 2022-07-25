The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s mansion has reportedly been targeted in another two intruder scares.

Police were alerted to the incidents at the couple’s £11 million Montecito home in a space of 12 days, according to The Sun.

Prince Harry, 37, and his 40-year-old wife – known as Meghan Markle before she married the royal – are understood to have been at the California property with their two children, Archie, three, and one-year-old Lilibet, when alarms were triggered.

Santa Barbara Police records are said to show officers raced to the home on the couple’s wedding anniversary, May 19, at 5.44pm to answer a report of a trespasser.

They reportedly responded to a second intruder alert on May 31 at 3.21pm, hours before Harry and Meghan caught a private jet back to Britain for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

It comes as the Duke won permission to sue the Home Office, claiming he does not feel safe in the UK after his taxpayer-funded bodyguards were removed.

While in the US, they have employed ex-President Barack Obama’s former bodyguard Christopher Sanchez and Michael Jackson’s former security chief Alberto Alvarez to protect them and their family.

Police records show there have been six security alert calls to their US home in the past 14 months.

Both calls in May were logged as “trespasser”, “property crimes” and “suspicious circumstances”.

Cops responded the second time as the couple’s security team requested “documentation of a trespasser, who left”.

There were four other calls to cops in the past 14 months.

On April 9, 2021, officers were sent at 2.52am after an alert, but were called off as “no assistance was needed”.

On New Year’s Day this year, at 1.43am, the alarm was “mistakenly tripped” and a squad car was dispatched.

Cops were then called on April 8 at 10.41am, but did not attend as the alert “belonged to other agency”.

And on June 8, there was a “miscellaneous dispatch” at 1.17pm, but again police didn’t respond.

On Christmas Eve 2020 a man allegedly trespassed and returned on Boxing Day before being arrested.

Prince Harry launched legal action last September calling for a judicial review after his UK security was withdrawn.