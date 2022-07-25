Constance Wu has thanked Chris Pratt for supporting her as she returned to work for the first time since becoming a mum.

The actress stars alongside Chris in new Amazon Prime series 'The Terminal' and she admits she struggled during her first day on set as she missed her little girl, who she welcomed with her boyfriend Ryan Kattner in August 2020.

Chris had also become a dad again around the same time, and Constance says the actor was a huge help, telling PEOPLE: "Talk about someone who really understood what I was going through - Chris was so supportive and kind and caring on set. I'm really fortunate to have had him as my partner ... My first day on set was hard. I missed my baby. It was the hardest day to stay at work because it was so emotional, something so many moms go through on their first day back at work."

Chris and wife Katherine Schwarzenegger welcomed their first child together, daughter Lyla, in 2020 and their second little girl, Eloise, was born in May.

He is also dad to a nine-year-old son Jack from his previous marriage to actress Anna Faris.

Constance previously opened up about becoming a first-time mum during an appearance on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' - revealing her daughter has a special birthmark on her bum.

She said: "I had a beautiful baby girl in August. She's the best, she's the best. She has a full head of hair. She has a blue butt ... Apparently, it happens in a lot of Asian babies, and my boyfriend and I are both Asian."

Constance's partner Ryan fronts the Man Man band and she revealed he'd written a song about their little girl's birthmark.

She went on: "He actually wrote a song about her blue butt. So, that will be on his next album."