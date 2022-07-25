Billy Magnussen is to star in Netflix's 'Spy Kids' reboot.

The 37-year-old actor has joined previously announced cast members Gina Rodriguez, Zachary Levi, Everly Carganilla and Connor Esterson.

The latest movie in Robert Rodriguez's popular franchise sees the children of the world's greatest secret agents unwittingly help a powerful game developer unleash a computer virus that give him control of all the technology on the globe. It leads the kids to become spies themselves to save both their parents and the world.

Robert is writing, directing and producing the movie with his son Racer Max Rodriguez also contributing to the script.

David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger are producing for Skydance – which will oversee development and production on the project.

The 'Spy Kids' franchise began back in 2001 and the original movie proved popular with both critics and audiences, spawning three sequels.

Robert explained how the franchise has an enduring appeal that made Netflix want to revive the series.

The 54-year-old director explained: "My most rabid fanbase all these years, by far, has been my kid films. My 'Spy Kids' audience. These kids watch those movies over and over because they're action films made for children and families, in particular at a time when they need empowerment.

"Netflix came to me because the 'Spy Kids' movies had done just so well on their service. They said 'Could you make a series of films that do that?' And I said, 'I'd love to!'"

The movie marks Rodriguez's second family film with the streaming giant after he helmed the 2020 picture 'We Can Be Heroes'.