Rage Against The Machine's Tom Morello was accidentally knocked off stage by a security guard who was chasing an intruder.

The bouncer was in pursuit of a stage invader during the band's show at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada on Saturday night (23.07.22) when he knocked into the guitarist and sent him flying as the rockers played their hit track 'Killing in the Name'.

Video footage posted online showed the stage invader deftly jumping over a speaker to evade the security guard and leaping off stage as the bouncer accidentally knocked into Tom.

Frontman Zack de la Rocha saw what happened and stopped the show so the musician could be helped back to his feet and the were able to continue playing once Tom was back on stage.

The song was the last of the night and the crowd cheered as the band resumed playing.

The incident comes just weeks after Zack hurt his leg during a show in Chicago, Illinois earlier this month.

The musician had to take a break and be helped off stage before resuming the gig, telling fans at the United Center venue: "I don’t know what happened to my leg right now. Straight up, but you know what? We’re gonna keep this f*****g s**t going. I can crawl across this stage. We’re gonna play for you all tonight."

Zack has been performing sitting down ever since the Chicago gig.

The band is currently on tour for the first time in 11 years - they had previously announced plans for a world tour in 2020 but their plans had to be pushed back due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

They are due to take the shows to Europe next month with gigs in France, Belgium, Poland and at the UK's Reading and Leeds festivals.