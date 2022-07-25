The Duke of Sussex’s memoir has reportedly been written with a finished manuscript signed off by lawyers.

Prince Harry’s publishers Penguin Random House are now said to be trying to get it out for the Thanksgiving and Christmas market in the US, according to The Sun.

It is understood ghostwriter JR Moehringer, 57, completed the book earlier in the summer.

A publishing source said: “The manuscript has been finished and gone through all of the legal processes. It’s done and out of Harry’s hands.

"The publishing date has been pushed back once but it is on track for the end of the year.”

Harry, 37, says his autobiography will be “heartfelt and intimate” but it has reportedly stoked fears it could spark new rifts with the royal family.

He is said to have been researching the life of his late mother Princess Diana for the work, and insiders have said they are worrying he will blast his stepmother, Duchess of Cornwall Camilla, 75, who has been named future Queen Consort.

Sources say the Queen, was the only member of the family who Harry informed about the writing of his memoir.

Harry, who shares children Archie, three, and one-year-old Lilibet with his wife, the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle, 40, signed up to the book deal last year, with commentators having already issued speculation over how he will treat senior royals in the book including his brother Prince William, 40, and their 73-year-old father Prince Charles.

Harry has said he was writing “not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become”.

He has also revealed he wanted to include the “highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned” in the book.