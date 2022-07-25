Rob Lowe celebrated his 31st wedding anniversary by sharing a heartfelt message to his wife Sheryl Berkoff.

The couple met on a blind date back in 1983 and later worked together on 1990 thriller 'Bad Influence' before going on to marry in 1991 and become parents to two sons, Matthew, 29, and 27-year-old John, and they marked their milestone anniversary over the weekend (23.07.22-24.07.22).

Rob shared a black and white picture of Sheryl on Instagram and wrote: "Happy 31st Anniversary, baby. Your love has made my world. You are as beautiful, knowledgeable, fascinating, kind, and hilarious as you were so many glorious years ago. Partners in love for life!!"

It comes after Rob opened up about the couple's relationship in a candid interview with PEOPLE, admitting he was battling addiction issues in the early days of their romance but he knew he'd have to address his issues if he wanted a future with Sheryl.

He said: "I had the feeling that if I was ever going to be able to make it work with anybody, it was Sheryl ... Intimacy and I were not very well acquainted, until very late in my life ... Alcohol and drugs were only going to make that (a relationship) next to impossible."

Rob went to rehab to put his addictions behind him and moved forward with Sheryl. He added of his partner: "She saw things in me that nobody had ever seen before ... I still think she's the hottest, sexiest, most beautiful, insane, complicated, entertaining person that I know, in addition to being a great mother."