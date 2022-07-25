Elon Musk refutes allegations he had an affair with Google co-founder Sergey Brin’s wife.

The Tesla founder and CEO clapped back at Wall Street Journal’s reporting he had slept with lawyer Nicole Shanahan - who is currently in the process of divorcing the 48-year-old billionaire - labelling the claims “total bs” and declaring there was “nothing romantic” between them.

Elon wrote on Twitter: “This is total bs. Sergey and I are friends and were at a party together last night!

“I’ve only seen Nicole twice in three years, both times with many other people around. Nothing romantic.”

According to the newspaper, sources close to the couple say that Nicole and Sergey were separated but cohabiting.

In another tweet, the 50-year-old billionaire wrote that the “WSJ has run so many bs hit pieces on me and Tesla I’ve lost count.”

The SpaceX founder even admitted that he was currently going through a bit of a dry spell to further emphasise his lack of involvement with Nicole, who welcomed a daughter with Sergey in 2018.

Elon tweeted: “Haven’t had sex in ages (sigh).

Currently, Elon is embroiled in a legal battle with Twitter after he promised to buy the microblogging app for $44 billion and then walked away. He alleges that Twitter - which is helmed by CEO Parag Agrawal - is not being truthful about the percentage of fake accounts, which they say is five per cent.

Earlier this month, Bret Taylor, the chairman of Twitter tweeted that the company wanted “to hold Elon Musk accountable to his contractual obligations” with their legal action.

The share prices of the company have fallen more than eight per cent in the last month, and in May, when the deal was put “temporarily on hold” they fell from their high of more than $50 a share.

Last week, a judge in Delaware ruled that a court case between the two parties will go ahead.