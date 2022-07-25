Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash have married in an intimate wedding ceremony at their home in Essex, England.

The TV stars tied the knot at their countryside mansion - which they have dubbed Pickle Cottage - on Sunday (24.07.22) with the couple taking part in a traditional Jewish blessing in a marquee in their back garden which was decorated with fairy lights.

A source told DailyMail.co.uk: "It was exactly everything they had hoped for, the weather was glorious, and they had a joyous day with their children and family.

"'It was also important to Stacey for her day to uphold her strong Jewish values, as well as be a modern and fun day for everyone.

"They had always wanted their wedding to be just for them, at their home, and keeping their celebrations intimate did not disappoint."

The nuptials were attended by famous faces including Stacey's 'Loose Women' co-star Linda Robson and former 'TOWIE' regular Ricky Rayment while the reception featured a set by James Argent's The Arg Band as well as a DJ playing garage tracks.

The couple's children are also believed to have been in attendance on the stars' big day. Stacey and Joe are parents to two children together, Rose, nine months, and three-year-old Rex.

Stacey also has Leighton, 10, with her ex Aaron Barham, and Zachery, 14, with Dean Cox while former 'EastEnders' star Joe is dad to 15-year-old Harry with his former fiancée Emma Sophocleous.

Stacey previously revealed they would be having a blessing at home but they will legally register their marriage at a later date.

In a post online, she explained: "As this is our private family home, and we need it to remain that way we couldn't go for that option.

"So, we are having a relaxed private blessing in front of our closest friends and family and a ceremony of our love to each other and we will register our marriage legally afterwards."