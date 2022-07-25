The World Cup will rely on drones to protect stadiums.

The football tournament will be monitored by unmanned aerial vehicles after Fortem Technologies came to an agreement with the host nation of Qatar’s interior ministry, following fears about rogue drones attacking matches at the FIFA-organised event later the year in November.

The manufacturer tweeted: “We are very excited to be supporting Qatar in securing the FIFA World Cup.”

Their CEO, Timothy Bean added: “The Government of Qatar understands the importance of providing comprehensive security from the ground to the air for the FIFA World Cup matches and beyond. We are thrilled to be able to partner with Smart Communication Systems to provide the best counter-drone security to ensure the safety of players, sports fans, and everyone involved in putting together one of the most viewed global events in decades.”

They have boasted some of their wares previously on their social media feed, such as their Fortem Drogue Chute, which has a nine foot wingspan.

Fortum Technologies tweeted last month: New product alert! Testing out the Fortem Drogue Chute™ on larger fixed wing targets. This particular target has a 9 ft. wingspan, and a 25lbs take off weight, (similar to Russian Orlan 10).

The event - which has been pushed back to the winter due to high temperatures of the Arabian Peninsula Emir - has faced criticism for being held in the country due to human rights abuses, such as the working conditions of the migrant workers building the required infrastructure, like stadiums.

In May, Minky Worden, the director of global initiatives at Human Rights Group said: “FIFA and Qatar have failed migrant workers, who have been essential for the 2022 World Cup, but they can still provide compensation to those seriously harmed and the families of the many who died. FIFA should immediately set aside the funds needed to provide an adequate remedy and avoid the legacy of a ‘World Cup of Shame.’”