Bruce Campbell stunned by Marvel's success

© BANG Media International

Tags

Bruce Campbell is stunned by the continued success of Marvel.

The 64-year-old actor made a cameo appearance as Pizza Poppa in the recent Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) blockbuster 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' and is astounded by the studio's long run of success – but confessed that he wouldn't want to be in a Marvel movie because of the huge demands of the fanbase.

Speaking to Collider, Bruce said: "A Marvel movie is always tricky if you're in them, because you never know if you're going to still be in them. Like if I was Benedict Cumberbatch, I'd be nervous that I was going to be cut out of 'Doctor Strange', because it's a big storyline. It's really a miniseries, all of these movies. They're not individual movies."

The 'Evil Dead' star – who also had cameo roles in Sam Raimi's 'Spider-Man' trilogy – continued: "Because I was talking about it, there's a lot of exposition in 'Doctor Strange'. I mentioned that to someone, and they go, I needed every bit of it. And I never thought of it that way, because I didn't know the other 14 movies, the chronology. So I see how important it is to people.

"So people really, I mean, the fans of these Marvel movies, it's an army of people. If I tweet anything associated with it, like I should just wake up in the morning, go 'Marvel' with a picture of myself and people, they go crazy. Because there's so many fans of Marvel."

Bruce added: "The 'Evil Dead' movies have a good low, strong pulse of a fandom. But you know, they're small and humble. Marvel is massive. It's amazing. They've really sustained it for 20 years now, since Spidey, the original Spider-Man. It's a stunning run."

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.

Recommend