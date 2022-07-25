Google has been blocked in Eastern Ukraine by Russian-supported separatists.

The search engine will be unable to be used in the areas of Donetsk and Luhansk after the pro-Russian figures accused the company of spreading “terrorism and violence against all Russians” following the unprovoked invasion of Ukraine by Russian President Vladimir Putin, which since February has caused 10,000 recorded deaths and created 9.1 million refugees.

In a message posted on Telegram, Denis Pushilin, the leader of the self-declared Donetsk People’s Republic said: “The inhuman propaganda of Ukraine and the west has long crossed all boundaries. There is a real persecution of Russians, the imposition of lies and disinformation.”

He called Google a leader of this mission, adding that they “openly, on the orders of its curators from the US government, promotes terrorism and violence against all Russians, and especially the population of Donbas”.

Denis alleged Google of engaging in “criminal policy”.

He continued: “This is what they do in any society with criminals: they are isolated from other people. If Google stops pursuing its criminal policy and returns to the mainstream of law, morality and common sense, there will be no obstacles for its work.”

Previously, DPR and Luhansk People’s Republic - which have only been recognised by Syria, North Korea and Russia - have rolled out bans on social media giants Facebook and Instagram, which are owned and operated by Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta.