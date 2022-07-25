Miranda Kerr is "open" to having more children with her husband Evan Spiegel.

The 39-year-old model is mum to two boys - Hart, four, and Myles, two - with the Snap Inc. co-founder as well as her 11-year-old son Flynn with her ex-husband Orlando Bloom - and Miranda insists she's not ruling out having a fourth child.

In Vogue Australia's August issue, she says: "I just love being a mother and I always wanted three boys, so I feel really blessed that I have three healthy boys. I feel like I'm open, so we'll see what God decides."

In the interview, Miranda also opened up about co-parenting Flynn with Orlando and his partner Katy Perry, adding: "Co-parenting with Orlando and Katy is something that I feel really happy about. From day one when Orlando and I decided to separate, I said, "Listen, whatever we do, we have to put Flynn's needs first, not our own.

"That's the way we make our decisions. Family is my number-one priority, then work, then my company, which is like another baby, and then, unfortunately, my friends, but it's not going to be like that forever."

Miranda previously spoke about the co-parenting arrangement in an interview with LuisaViaRoma’s LVR magazine.

She said: "I adore Katy and am grateful Orlando found someone he is happy with. Now Flynn has four happy parents that get along."

The model also talked about her relationship with Evan, insisting she's had a positive influence on him.

She added: "I’m a healthy influence on his life. He’s even working out now. “We both do yoga and meditate daily. We love being home with family, laughing, playing music, cooking, going for walks or using the infrared sauna. We love each other’s company - neither of us really likes to go out.”