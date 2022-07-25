Jennifer Lopez marked her 53rd birthday on Sunday (24.07.22) by shedding her clothes for a nude photoshoot.

The singer shared a video of herself nude with her 219 million Instagram followers while promoting JLo Beauty’s latest product, a $65 (£54) ‘booty balm’.

She said about the cream: “We give all this care and attention to the skin on our face, but we sometimes neglect the body.

“It was important to me to create a skincare routine for the body to address its specific and unique needs, and we started with the booty!”

JLo’s recording also showed her slipping into a black monokini as she rubbed lotion on her.

She added: “The power of JLo Beauty, now for buy.”

It came after the mum-of-two teased something new was coming to her beauty brand after rolling out products throughout this year that have included a cleanser, serum, moisturiser and complexion booster.

The launch comes a week after she married Ben Affleck, 49, at a surprise low-key ceremony in Las Vegas. The couple are celebrating the star's birthday while on honeymoon on Paris, France.

She revealed the wedding news in her newsletter, which she signed Mrs Jennifer Lynn Affleck. The update from the star read: “We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient,' she wrote in her post.”

JLo added they “stood in line for a license with four other couples” in Vegas, saying: “Behind us two men held hands and held each other. In front of us, a young couple who made the three hour drive from Victorville on their daughter’s second birthday – all of us wanting the same thing – for the world to recognize us as partners and to declare our love to the world through the ancient and nearly universal symbol of marriage.

“We barely made it to the little white wedding chapel by midnight. They graciously stayed open late a few minutes, let us take pictures in a pink Cadillac convertible, evidently once used by the king himself (but if we wanted Elvis himself to show, that cost extra and he was in bed.)

“So with the best witnesses you could ever imagine, a dress from an old movie and a jacket from Ben’s closet, we read our own vows in the little chapel and gave one another the rings we’ll wear for the rest of our lives.

“They even had Bluetooth for a (short) march down the aisle. But in the end it was the best possible wedding we could have imagined. One we dreamed of long ago and one made real (in the eyes of the state, Las Vegas, a pink convertible and one another) at very, very long last.”