Machine Gun Kelly has shared a heartfelt tribute to his daughter to celebrate her milestone 13th birthday.

The rapper, 32, admitted he feels amazed to be a dad to a teenager in a string of posts marking his girl Casie’s big day on Sunday. (24.07.22)

Among the pictures was one of him with his daughter and a cake with green icing and pink lettering which read: "OMG You’re a Teenager."

MGK was only 18 when Casie was born to him and ex-girlfriend, 33-year-old Emma Cannon.

The Billboard Music Award winner often takes Casie to events with him as his plus one.

MGK – born Colson Baker – is engaged to actress Megan Fox, 36, whom he met when they were working on the film ‘Midnight in the Switchgrass’.

The actress has three children of her own: Noah Shannon, nine, Bodhi Ransom, eight and Journey River, five, whom she shares with 47-year-old ex-husband Brian Green.

MGK is currently performing on his ‘Mainstream Sellout’ tour and is recovering from an incident at a show on Thursday (20.07.22) in Portland, Oregon, where he was allegedly groped by a fan trying to take a selfie.

He’s next set to perform the Spokane Arena in Spokane, Washington Monday, and will continue touring next month.

His birthday wishes come after Megan said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, she and MGK have “done every form of therapy that exists”.

She added: “We’ve found a therapist that really works for us, couples and individually, and it’s definitely a process, it’s not an easy one.

"Some of it’s really difficult, but our therapist said that a relationship is basically the process of breaking each other down, but most people don’t have the tools to build each other back up, to rebuild.”