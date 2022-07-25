Mel C says the Spice Girls is a big dysfunctional family.

The singer, 48, feels their parents, friends and siblings are part of the group and it adds to up a chaotic “bond”.

She told The People: “We’re one big dysfunctional family. No matter what anyone says. “Our relationship extends beyond the five of us because our parents are friends and our siblings are friend.

“The Spice Girls isn’t just a girl band. There’s a huge Spice family. And what’s lovely is, everybody has their own lives and careers and responsibilities, but we’re always there for one another.

“We might not get the chance to see each other as much as we’d like, but we still have that sisterly bond. That will never ever go away.”

She added about her daughter Scarlet, 13, and the children of her bandmates Mel B, Victoria Beckham, Emma Bunton and Geri Halliwell being friends: “A lot of our children are the same-ish age now, so they’re all friends too – it’s amazing. I hope they end up as close as we are.”

Her daughter’s father is Mel C’s ex-partner Thomas Starr and she now splits her time between London, Liverpool and Los Angeles with music executive Joe Marshall, her boyfriend of seven years.

Mel, born Melanie Chisholm, added she is aiming to have a turn on Broadway, saying: “That’s definitely a bucket list thing for me – I wouldn’t know what the perfect role for me would be as of yet.

“I mean, Chicago is a classic, so imagine being able to play Roxie Hart on Broadway. But who knows? I’m open to ideas. Bring on New York!”

She added she and Mel B have been “manifesting” the day they can announce the Spice Girls are officially getting back together, with Victoria.

Mel said: “You’ve got to manifest these things. I’ve taken a leaf out of Mel B’s book – she always believed we were finally going to do it.”

After nine UK No1 singles, 100 million record sales worldwide and a box office record-breaking movie, the band split so they could focus on solo material, before calling it quits as a band in 2000.

They reunited for a tour in 2007, performed at the closing ceremony of the Olympics in 2012 and toured again without Victoria in 2019.