Katie Holmes has recalled the simpler times she enjoyed while working on 'Dawson's Creek' as the cast prepare to celebrate the teen drama's 25th anniversary.

The 43-year-old actress shot to fame playing Josephine 'Joey' Potter opposite James Van Der Beek as Dawson Leery and Michelle Williams as Jen Lindley - and Katie has insisted she thinks the show's "simplicity" helped make it a huge hit.

She told ET Online: "I think it's simplicity. It was, you know, four kids trying to figure out how to grow up. Going through the emotions of that.

"That was before phones and before the world really changed. So, there's an element to it - to a right now - that's very nostalgic. Like, wow, I can't even remember that time before we were always looking at our screen."

The show will turn 25 in January with the anniversary of the pilot episode's debut. It went on to run for six seasons with 128 episodes until coming to an end in 2003.

It comes after Katie's former co-star Joshua Jackson revealed he fought hard for his character Pacey to end up with Joey on the show.

The 43-year-old actor was "the advocate" for his alter ego to see out the show in a relationship with his on/off partner - who was played by Katie - when the drama came to an end in 2003, even though creator Kevin Williamson was keen to see Joey end up with her childhood best friend Dawson.

Joshua told Entertainment Weekly: "I am the advocate! I was like 'Hell no! No. No. No. That's not gonna work for me.' I had a whole conversation with Kevin (Williamson) about this. "Like 'Look, I get it. This is the idea that you had in your head, but I'm just gonna ask you to watch the tale of the tape and this is the more interesting end for these characters.'"

Despite his campaign, Joshua had no idea how the show would play out until he received his last scripts. He added:" [Kevin Williamson] only came back to write the finale. So, I knew whenever we got the finale script."