A popular modder says they will “fix” a huge problem with ‘The Sims 4: High School Years Expansion Pack’ before its even released.

The new addition to the Electronic Arts life simulation game - which is out at the end of this month for PC, MAC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S- has already been spotted as a chance for dedicated fans to flex their tech creativity as in the DLC only allows for one town to have an interactive secondary school experience.

ZerbuTabek, who posts on the SimsCommunity, intends to make it possible to make playable high schools possible in other areas than the new town of Copperdale.

At first he tweeted: “It’s been confirmed you can’t have high schools in other worlds. Don’t worry, I’ll fix that!”

He then followed up: “Just so people don't get false hopes: at first, you'll only be able to change the location of the school, not have multiple. I know a lot of people want multiple schools in one save, so that's something I'll look into when I update Go to School. I can't promise it though.”

At the game’s announcement, George Pigula, the lead producer said: "The Sims 4 High School Years takes players on a journey of growth to tell personal stories of self-discovery and the drama of being a teenager.”

Included features include a collaboration with Depop that involves your Sims given the potential to become a thrifting legend, along with extra curriculars, such as cheerleading, American football and coding.

In addition, your teen Sims can experience the magic of prom - complete with the option for a romantic promposal and two lucky Sims getting crowned Prom King and Prom Queen - and collecting your diploma at your Sim’s very own graduation ceremony.