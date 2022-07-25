Letitia Wright and the 'Black Panther' cast are determined to "honour the legacy" of Chadwick Boseman.

The stars of the 2018 blockbuster feel like a "family" so when they reunited to make sequel 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever', they vowed to do what they could to pay tribute to their late co-star, who died in August 2020 following a secret battle with cancer.

Letitia said: "It's definitely a family, it was a family from the very beginning.

"The family has extended a little bit, we have new members, but it's a great alignment of souls and people who really care and people who really want to honour the legacy that we are trying to carry on of what Chadwick started, and we're really just grateful to have each other."

Her co-star, Lupita Nyong'o, went on to pay tribute to director Ryan Coogler for creating such a collaborative culture on set.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': "Something about the alchemy that Ryan Coogler puts together, and I think it starts at the top, right?

"He sets a certain tone, certain culture on set, that it's all-hands-on-deck. It's teamwork, it's familial, it's intimate. And you go kinda through the fire together, and Lord, there were fires. So, it brings us all together."

Lupita admitted seeing the finished sequel has made the cast emotional.

She added: "And then to see the fruits of our labour up there, and they're bigger than any of us - we are all little, little pieces of the puzzle, but then to see it all together, it's very, very moving.

"And to see what it means to an audience. There's something visceral about this particular story that brings us to tears."

Winston Duke said audiences will see how the case express their grief over losing a "really great friend".

He said: "The magic of 'Black Panther' is really deeply rooted in the sense of family and the collective.

"And the collective gets to express the individual -- the individual pain, the individual trials, the individual, things that they go through. Art really reflects life here, life really reflects the art. So, you get to see us as a collective, expressing our individual grief over losing one of our cohorts, one of our collaborators and a really great friend. And it was very emotional."

The trio played coy when pressed on how the story will "move forward" without Chadwick's T'Challa.

Lupita teased: "We do it. We do move forward."

Letitia added: "And we do it well. We do it with love and care and style."