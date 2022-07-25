Matthew Rondeau has been charged with misdemeanour domestic violence, battery and vandalism in connection with his alleged fight with Shanna Moakler in February.

The 29-year-old actor was arrested earlier this year for allegedly getting physical with his partner during an argument and though they split at the time, they are believed to have now reconciled and the 47-year-old former beauty queen doesn't want the case to go any further.

Shanna told TMZ: "I'm not pressing charges, I'm hoping the city attorney respects my wishes and drops everything as well. I will be supporting Matthew 100%. This has disrupted our lives enough. We have both learned from this experience we never wish to have been public and we would like to move forward in a positive and peaceful manner."

Matthew is "praying" the charges are dropped because he is "an admirable person" and has been left "saddened and disgusted" with the way he has been portrayed.

He said: "I haven’t even spoken or made a comment because I am so saddened and disgusted with the narrative the media has portrayed me as. I pray that the city of LA allows me to show them they made the right choice on dropping all charges against me. I am an admirable person, an amazing son, and a very respectable and loving partner."

In late February, Matthew posted an expletive-laden video - which has since been deleted - on Shanna's account and shortly afterwards, the 'Murder Party' star was arrested for felony domestic violence.

He ranted: “I’m done. I’m never talking to this f****** specimen of a f****** human again. The truth is I found out that she was talking to other f****** people the whole entire time in our relationship, that’s the truth: That’s the whole f****** truth and I didn’t say a goddamn f****** thing.”